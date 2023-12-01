6 places in Edmonton we wish were open 24 hours a day

Although 24/7 shops and restaurants are something that never really seemed to come back after the pandemic, that won’t stop us from reminiscing on the good ol’ days when you could pop into the drug store at 2 am for a bag of chips.

A thread on the r/Edmonton Subreddit asked locals recently what they wanted to see remain open all hours of the day, and the answers were pretty solid.

So, what are some places we and other Edmontonians wish were open 24/7? This is what people had to say.

Shoppers Drug Mart

Once a spot open all hours of the day, Shoppers Drug Mart quit operating its 24/7 locations in Alberta back in 2019. We miss being able to swing by in the middle of the night for an emergency prescription or to browse the shelves if we can’t get any sleep that night.

Walmart/a grocery store

Another one that Edmontonians wished was a 24/7 operation was Walmart, or any grocery store for that matter. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could swing by at 3 am for some extra butter when you’re up late baking cookies!? (We all do this, right?) Plus, a 24-hour grocery store would make life much easier for those working the night shift.

A noodle shop

One user on the Reddit thread wrote, “A noodle shop. Any noodle shop.”

A bowl of hot noodles in the dead of night? Sounds like a dream to us.

A cafe

A coffee shop, preferably with indoor seating, was another popular request from Edmontonians craving a late-night hot beverage.

Costco

A late-night Costco run? Midnight hot dogs? Sign us up.

“I honestly think it would stay busy 24/7,” a user commented.

A walk-in clinic

Not an urgent care centre, not a hospital, but a convenient place to speak with a doctor because you don’t want to wait until clinics open in the morning, but you also don’t want to take up space in the emergency department for others who may need it.

What’s something you wish was open 24 hours a day? Let us know in the comments.