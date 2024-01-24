Home to Rome: You can fly roundtrip to Italy from Edmonton for just $868 right now

Make your Italy dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to Rome for just $868 roundtrip.

Right now Air Canada is offering flights from Edmonton to Rome, Italy, for a mere $868 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the city of stunning classical architecture is $817 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a good amount of cash while doing it, too.

You check out the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, the Pantheon, and the Trevi Fountain, just to name a few things to see while you are in the capital of Italy.

Compared to other options, you are still saving a good chunk of change. United offers another flight for $906 in partnership with two stops, along with an Air Canada partnership with United for $906 as well.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Rome (FCO). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in April.

The lowest price we found was $868 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing April 6, returning April 12

If you are looking for a two-week trip, you are in luck — the price of the flight is the same, coming in at $868 with Air Canada from April 1 to 15. That’s still $794 lower than usual!

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.