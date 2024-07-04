VentureJobs

Counties near Edmonton are hiring and some offer hefty salaries

Jul 4 2024, 3:30 pm
If you are looking for a career change, consider expanding your search because several counties near Edmonton are hiring.

Counties around the Edmonton region are hiring for a variety of professional and hands-on positions, some of which offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Parkland County

  • Who: Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.
  • Jobs: The county is currently hiring for an economic growth advisor.
  • Perks: Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days, as well as access to gym, social club, mental health support, training and development.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Strathcona County

Forbes names county near Edmonton one of Canada's best employers

  • Who: Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park.
  • Jobs: It’s hiring for seven positions, including a supervisor of HR systems, a heavy-duty mechanic, and a senior internal control advisor, among other roles.
  • Perks: Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Leduc County

  • Who: Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada’s economic engine.
  • Jobs: It’s currently hiring for a senior municipal engineer, a grader operator, and more.
  • Perks: Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys.
  • More: Learn more on its website.

Sturgeon County

  • Who: Sturgeon County is a growing community located just north of Edmonton. Its largest municipality is the Town of Morinville.
  • Jobs: It’s currently hiring for an assessor, a systems administrator, and a senior environmental planner.
  • Perks: Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits (health, wellness, pension), recognition program, earned day off, flextime, family leave, three-week vacation, fun activities, and team bonding.
  • More: Learn more on its website.
