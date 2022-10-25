All 11 of these $1M+ Edmonton homes are for sale right now (PHOTOS)
Oct 25 2022, 5:54 pm
October has been a busy month so far for million-dollar home listings in Edmonton, and we’ve rounded up some gorgeous homes that have hit the market so far this month.
Let’s daydream about owning some of these impressive homes, shall we?
You might also like:
$1,675,000: 9016 16 Avenue SW
- Five bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Unique features include a private dock, a bubbling rock pond, a huge kitchen, built-in speakers throughout the home, and a wet bar.
$1,789,000: 10952 129 Street NW
- Five bedrooms
- Five bathrooms
- Unique features include a butler pantry, a resort-styled primary suite, quartz countertops, and a triple-car garage.
$1,898,000: 10415 139 Street NW
- Four bedrooms
- Five bathrooms
- Unique features include a huge mudroom, heated flooring, a garage suite with a kitchen, a triple-car garage, and a wet bar.
$1,995,000: 11831 Saskatchewan Drive NW
- Five bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Unique features include sweeping views of the River Valley and downtown skyline and nearly 2,800 square feet of space.
$1,999,000: 12809 Woddbend Place NW
- Five bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Unique features include more than 4,000 square feet of living space, triple-pane windows, a wet bar, a wine room, a workout room, a garden house, and an oversized attached double garage.
$1,100,000: 5412 110 Street NW
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Unique features include an island kitchen, quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling fireplace details, air conditioning, two back decks and a spa-like primary ensuite.
$3,195,000: 267 Windermere Drive NW
- Four bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Unique features include a coffered ceiling and hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace with stone surround, marble tile in the primary bathroom, a theatre, a wine cellar, and a wet bar.
$1,685,000: 6018 Crawford Drive SW
- Four bedrooms
- Five bathrooms
- Unique features include: This home was the 2019 Full House lottery grand prize and has a modern staircase, a media room, an open-style yoga studio, a wet bar, an entertainment room and a triple attached garage. It’s certainly one of the prettiest homes on the market in Edmonton right now!
$1,749,000: 2708 Wheaton Drive NW
- Six bedrooms
- Six bathrooms
- Unique features include: A bonus room on the second level overlooking the living room, each bedroom has its own ensuite and the main bedroom has its own private covered balcony.
$1,150,000: 823 Todd Court NW
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Unique features include a built-in sound throughout the home, two fireplaces, a large deck off the dining room and a smaller deck off the main bedroom, and a heated triple-car garage.
$1,290,000: 6216 132 Street NW
- Four bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Unique features include a custom walnut staircase, an eight-island with a large eating bar in the kitchen, all the bedrooms upstairs have ensuites and the basement has a wet bar and recreation room.