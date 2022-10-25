All 11 of these $1M+ Edmonton homes are for sale right now (PHOTOS)

October has been a busy month so far for million-dollar home listings in Edmonton, and we’ve rounded up some gorgeous homes that have hit the market so far this month.

Let’s daydream about owning some of these impressive homes, shall we?

Five bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Unique features include a private dock, a bubbling rock pond, a huge kitchen, built-in speakers throughout the home, and a wet bar.

Five bedrooms

Five bathrooms

Unique features include a butler pantry, a resort-styled primary suite, quartz countertops, and a triple-car garage.

Four bedrooms

Five bathrooms

Unique features include a huge mudroom, heated flooring, a garage suite with a kitchen, a triple-car garage, and a wet bar.

Five bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Unique features include sweeping views of the River Valley and downtown skyline and nearly 2,800 square feet of space.

Five bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Unique features include more than 4,000 square feet of living space, triple-pane windows, a wet bar, a wine room, a workout room, a garden house, and an oversized attached double garage.

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Unique features include an island kitchen, quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling fireplace details, air conditioning, two back decks and a spa-like primary ensuite.

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Unique features include a coffered ceiling and hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace with stone surround, marble tile in the primary bathroom, a theatre, a wine cellar, and a wet bar.

Four bedrooms

Five bathrooms

Unique features include: This home was the 2019 Full House lottery grand prize and has a modern staircase, a media room, an open-style yoga studio, a wet bar, an entertainment room and a triple attached garage. It’s certainly one of the prettiest homes on the market in Edmonton right now!

Six bedrooms

Six bathrooms

Unique features include: A bonus room on the second level overlooking the living room, each bedroom has its own ensuite and the main bedroom has its own private covered balcony.

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Unique features include a built-in sound throughout the home, two fireplaces, a large deck off the dining room and a smaller deck off the main bedroom, and a heated triple-car garage.