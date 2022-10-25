You can fly roundtrip to Amsterdam from Edmonton for just $500 right now

Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Amsterdam AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Edmonton to Amsterdam, Netherlands, for $504 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is at least $672 more.

You can visit the Van Gogh Museum and the Anne Frank House, wander through Vondelpark, or check out the vast street markets and nightlife the city has to offer.

WestJet’s offering seems to be the best one you can find in both price and time, with another flight option coming up with a staggering seven stops and costing more than $2,500.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Amsterdam (AMS). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in late January.

The lowest price we found was $504 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing January 27, returning February 4

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!