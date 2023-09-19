If you’ve ever daydreamed about waking up in a luxurious mid-century house, strolling into a room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and staring out to your immaculate lawn with views of other massive homes, look no further than this home in Edmonton.

This property is located at 10410 127th Street and was recently listed on the market for $1,625,000. Built in 1979, the home boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms under nearly 5,000 square feet of luxurious living space.

They certainly didn’t skimp out on the details in this place, and it looks more like a spot you’d find in Palm Springs, California.

“From the handcrafted copper front door by local artist Tony Bloom to the $18,000 PH Artichoke front entrance light, this home offers zero compromise for the discerning buyer,” reads the listing.

“It blends vintage elements in herringbone rosewood floors with steel frame construction and a modern commercial glass curtain wall.”

One of the most stunning features of this home is the atrium-style main floor, featuring a cross-patterned skylight running the length and width of the house.

The kitchen is almost as beautiful, featuring updated cabinets and a dining area with impeccable backyard views.

We give an A+ for the interior design of this space; it’s a total oasis located in inner-city Edmonton.

As if that wasn’t enough, the home offers an exercise and steam room, central AC, a heated driveway, and a 200-amp service for electric vehicles.

The location is hard to beat, too. Located in the trendy Westmount area, you’re just steps away from gorgeous trails, as well as shops and restaurants along the iconic 124th Street.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.