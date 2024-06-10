DevelopmentUrbanized

MASSIVE rec centre with a pool and library being built in Edmonton

Jun 10 2024, 6:44 pm
A massive $311 million recreation centre is being built in West Edmonton, bringing a whole host of much-needed amenities to this end of town.

According to the City of Edmonton, the Lewis Farms Recreation Centre will feature a twin arena and aquatics facility with a 50-metre pool, fitness centre, double-size gym, multipurpose space, and medium-size library.

Renderings of the new building show many wicked features, including a waterslide, several diving boards, and plenty of space for exercising, spectating, and hanging out.

The need for a new facility in Edmonton’s west end was identified in the 2005-2015 Recreation Facility Master Plan and the Medium Term Recreation Facility and Sports Field Plan, the City writes.

Construction on the rec centre began last year, located on the southwest side of 92nd Avenue and Rosenthal Way.

The rec centre is expected to be completed in 2028.

We certainly can’t wait to see it once it’s finished. With the Valley Line West also due to open in 2028 with a stop in Lewis Farms, there’s no doubt that this will become a busy spot.

