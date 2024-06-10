Summer is almost here, bringing a ton of epic food festivals to Edmonton.

There’s nothing better than getting out in the sunshine and enjoying food and drinks from some of the city’s best restaurants and food trucks, and the summer is already looking jam-packed.

If you’re looking to get some dates on your calendar, here are some of the best food festivals heading to Edmonton this summer.

This family-friendly festival celebrates the best in Jamaican cuisine. In addition to food and drink aplenty, there will also be live music, games, and more.

When: July 8, 2024

Where: Queen Mary Park – 10844 117th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

This huge foodie festival will feature dozens of YEG’s top restaurants and food spots offering bite-sized treats. There will also be tons of live entertainment to enjoy while you chow down.

When: July 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square – 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Admission is free

One of the highlights of KDays is certainly always the Midway food. With everything from BBQ to deep-fried treats, make sure you arrive hungry!

When: July 19 to 28, 2024

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Tickets from $15; buy tickets here

Celebrate all things plant-based with dozens of vendors serving up delicious vegetable-forward eats. There’ll also be plenty of live entertainment to check out.

When: August 31, 2024

Where: Athlone Community Hall – 13010 129th Street NW, Edmonton