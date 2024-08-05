Storm damage shutters Edmonton Heritage Festival on its final day

Edmonton Heritage Festival, one of the city’s largest summer festivals, has announced it will close on its final day due to “extensive storm damage” overnight.

The festival, which takes place each year over the Heritage Day long weekend, wrote in a post on X earlier this morning that a severe storm last night caused significant damage to the festival’s infrastructure.

This includes critical structural elements, electrical, and water systems on the festival site in Borden Park and the Edmonton Exhibition Grounds.

“This is devastating news to us, our volunteers, and the pavilions who have all come together to share culture and heritage with the community,” said Bruce Hogle, president of the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association.

Edmonton Heritage Festival Association Announces Closure Due to Storm Damage – August 5,2024#Closure #edmontonheritagefestival pic.twitter.com/kZsaNQURiC — Edmonton Heritage Festival (@EdmHeritageFest) August 5, 2024

Edmonton Heritage Festival is the world’s largest three-day festival celebrating multiculturalism, with more than 60 countries taking part to share everything from live cultural music and dances to arts, crafts, and food.

The festival says to “stay tuned for updates.”