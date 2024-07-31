What's open and closed in Edmonton this Heritage Day long weekend

The Heritage Day long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to its services to reflect this.
Most City services will remain open; however, there are adjustments to operating hours in place.
Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for Heritage Day long weekend 2024.
Movie theatres
Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas will both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy this Heritage Day long weekend.
Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.
For your closest movie theatre’s Heritage Day long weekend showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com.
Where:
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP
Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP
Cineplex Manning Town Centre
Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton
Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre
Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton
West Edmonton Mall Waterpark
The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, August 5.
West Edmonton Mall Galaxyland
Galaxyland in West Edmonton Mall will be open from 11 am to 7 pm on Monday, August 5.
City of Edmonton services
Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All city-operated centres will have their operating hours reduced over the long weekend. Check here for specific locations.
Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for Heritage Day from 9 am to 5 pm. The Muttart Conservatory will be open from 10 am until 5 pm.
Edmonton Public Library: All EPL locations will be closed.
Edmonton Transit: LRT services will operate under the Sunday service schedule on Monday, August 5.
Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on Monday, August 5. The impound lot will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on Heritage Day.