You can fly to Amsterdam from Edmonton for just $700 right now
Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Amsterdam AND save a bunch of money at the same time?
Right now there are flights from Edmonton to Amsterdam, Netherlands, for $701 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is at least $323 more.
View this post on Instagram
You can check out the Van Gogh Museum, the Anne Frank House, wander through Vondelpark, or check out the vast street markets and nightlife the city has to offer.
WestJet has a ton of flights operating during this time frame, so just take your pick for whichever works best for you!
How to book this flight deal
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Amsterdam (AMS).
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in mid-November.
The lowest price we found was $701 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:
- Departing November 18, returning November 24
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!