Edmonton's looking FROSTY this week with a chance of flurries

After a few days of pleasant autumn weather, the final week of October is looking to be a frosty one in Edmonton, with a chance of flurries threatening to kick things off.

ECCC forecasts a 30% chance of rain or flurries during the daytime on Monday, becoming a 60% chance with a low of -4°C in the evening.

Skies will clear as we head into Tuesday morning, with a sunny daytime high of 4°C.

Wednesday will look fairly similar, with daytime highs hovering around 5°C. Overnight lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast between -6°C and -7°C.

You may want to make room for a jacket underneath your costume on the 31st, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts a bone-chilling low on Halloween.

Thursday will reach a sunny high of 3°C, but once the sun goes down, prepare for a frosty night, with the low plummeting to -10°C.

As we creep into the first few days of November, expect highs of -1°C for Friday and Saturday, with lows of -7°C and -4°C, respectively.

If you aren’t prepared for winter weather just yet, don’t worry. Forecasts predict that the temperature will climb back above freezing by next Sunday.