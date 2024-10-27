Canada has stunning scenery, from breathtaking mountains to beautiful islands. One spot in British Columbia just received serious recognition from a prestigious travel publication.

National Geographic released its list of the 25 best places in the world to travel to in 2025, and Haida Gwaii was named as one of the global must-see destinations.

Haida Gwaii is a serene archipelago located off BC’s west coast, and National Geographic said now is the perfect time to visit and observe Haida traditions in a new location.

The vast set of islands is the ancestral home of the Indigenous Haida people and is known for its rich heritage and array of archaeological sites.

According to the publication, travellers who venture out to the islands should visit the Ocean House. The floating eco-lodge recently moved to the northern end of Graham Island and offers guests the chance to overlook a protected bay across its eight-acre expanse.

Visitors who stay at the Ocean House will not only enjoy the natural landscape but also gain a deeper understanding of the islands’ history through the educational activities offered by the lodge.

Nature-based activities offered at the site include exploring the nearby Naikoon Provincial Park and spotting marine wildlife on whale-watching excursions.

Guests can also meet Haida artists in the village of Old Massett, where long-standing totem poles honour and uphold Haida traditions.

So, if you’re looking for your next holiday destination, why not visit Haida Gwaii?