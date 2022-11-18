Sorry for the snow: Edmonton's forecast for next week is looking BALMY

After a rough start to November that saw some heavy snowfall and bone-chilling temperatures, the forecast for Edmonton is looking downright balmy.

Although Edmonton didn’t break any records, it was part of a bitter cold snap that saw records shatter across Alberta earlier this month, with numerous spots in the province ranking as some of the coldest places on Earth.

After that blast of unseasonably cold temperatures, we are stoked to see that starting Saturday, November 19, every single daytime high in Edmonton is set to be above zero, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast.

Friday’s high of -2°C sure ain’t bad, but we are giddy looking ahead to next week.

Look at Monday, November 21, hitting a high of 5°C along with Wednesday, November 23. We love to see it!

The peak of the heat is being saved for Thursday, November 24, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 6°C.

After that dump of snow earlier this month, we will surely appreciate the weather we are set to receive in Edmonton next week!