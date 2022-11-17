12 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 18 to 20
It’s shaping up to be a lovely weekend in Edmonton, and we have rounded up some fantastic things you can check out in the city.
From a wicked holiday event just outside of Edmonton to what will surely be a rowdy Oilers game at Rogers Place, check out these things to do this weekend.
Borealis Lights
What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.
When: November 18 to January 8, 2023
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Cost: $25 per standard vehicle, tickets can be found here
Check out an Oilers game
What: A Saturday night game is on tap for the Edmonton Oilers this week at Rogers Place as the boys in blue face off against Vegas. Let’s gooooo!
When: November 19
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $115 to $694; tickets can be found here
Go skating at the new rink in the ICE District
What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!
Where: ICE District Plaza
Cost: Free
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online
Go on a Haunted Tour
What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.
When: Now until November 30
Where: Various locations
Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here
Visit a cozy coffee shop
What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!
Where: Various locations
Elk Island National Park
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Date Night – Dinner & A Classic Movie
What: HALO Bar Bistro bar will be offering food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a classic movie that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials too.
When: Friday, November 18 at 7 pm
Where:
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Coffee Master Class
This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.
In just 45 minutes you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.
When: Saturday, November 19
Where: Hudson’s Bay — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton
The Kitchen: Strawberry Éclairs
Start your morning off the right way with this class that teaches you how to make items like cream puffs, gougères, and strawberry mascarpone éclairs.
When: Saturday, November 19 from 10 am to 12:30 pm
Where: Stanley A. Milner Library — 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here