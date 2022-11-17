12 fantastic things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 18 to 20

It’s shaping up to be a lovely weekend in Edmonton, and we have rounded up some fantastic things you can check out in the city.

From a wicked holiday event just outside of Edmonton to what will surely be a rowdy Oilers game at Rogers Place, check out these things to do this weekend.

What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 18 to January 8, 2023

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Cost: $25 per standard vehicle, tickets can be found here

What: A Saturday night game is on tap for the Edmonton Oilers this week at Rogers Place as the boys in blue face off against Vegas. Let’s gooooo!

When: November 19

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $115 to $694; tickets can be found here

What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!

Where: ICE District Plaza

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here

Visit a cozy coffee shop

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: HALO Bar Bistro bar will be offering food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a classic movie that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials too.

When: Friday, November 18 at 7 pm

Where: HALO Bar Bistro — 4236 36th Street East, Calmar

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

In just 45 minutes you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, November 19

Where: Hudson’s Bay — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Start your morning off the right way with this class that teaches you how to make items like cream puffs, gougères, and strawberry mascarpone éclairs.

When: Saturday, November 19 from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library — 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here