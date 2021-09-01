Rain or shine? Here's Edmonton's forecast for the September long weekend

The September long weekend in Alberta tends to mark the unofficial end of summer. Will it be full of rain or sunshine for Edmonton?

According to Environment Canada, you shouldn’t put away that sunscreen lotion just yet.

After a couple of days of rain leading up to the start of the long weekend, things will really start to turn around on Friday with sunshine and a high of 21°C.

The nice, sunny weather keeps rolling through the weekend, with a high of 22° C on Saturday and 23° C on both Sunday and Monday.

So there you have it. Get out and explore the city this September long weekend while we still have warm weather.