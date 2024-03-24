Buckle up: Edmonton forecast to see a near 20°C temperature change soon

While snow blanketed Edmonton right as we kicked off spring, the forecast suggests a big temperature swing is on the way for the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will see a stunning turnaround in temperatures over the coming days. A high of 1°C is in the cards for today with a chance of flurries will precede a brisk dip to an overnight low of -8°C tonight.

The cold weather sticks around for Monday with a high of -2°C and an overnight low of -7°C, but a big improvement is on the horizon.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 6°C and 11°C for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, along with plenty of sunshine to bask in on Wednesday.

When you do the math between Sunday’s overnight low and Wednesday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 19°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!