Buckle up: Edmonton forecast to see a near 20°C temperature change soon

Mar 24 2024, 5:13 pm
While snow blanketed Edmonton right as we kicked off spring, the forecast suggests a big temperature swing is on the way for the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will see a stunning turnaround in temperatures over the coming days. A high of 1°C is in the cards for today with a chance of flurries will precede a brisk dip to an overnight low of -8°C tonight.

The cold weather sticks around for Monday with a high of -2°C and an overnight low of -7°C, but a big improvement is on the horizon.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 6°C and 11°C for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, along with plenty of sunshine to bask in on Wednesday.

When you do the math between Sunday’s overnight low and Wednesday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 19°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

Edmonton temperature change

Environment and Climate Change Canada

If you are curious about what to expect for the rest of spring, check out the Alberta forecast here.

