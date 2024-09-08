7 Edmonton food events happening this week: September 9 to 15

Fall is fast approaching, but luckily, the food events in Edmonton are showing no signs of slowing down.

With cooking classes and food tours of the city, it’s set to be another exciting week for foodies.

Here are some of the best food events to check out this week in Edmonton.

One-time-only events

Modern Polish Cooking Class

Join PYRO’s chef de cuisine, Max, as he guides you through the making of a delicious two-course meal of Polish Tatar, pierogi, and bigos.

When: September 11, 2024 from 6 pm

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $133.48 per person; buy tickets here

Mushroom Harvest Wine Dinners

Enjoy a unique five-course mushroom-based dinner with everything from mushroom risotto to beef short ribs with chanterelle ratatouille.

When: September 11 and 12, 2024

Where: Sorrentino’s Century Park – 2345 111th Street NW, Edmonton (September 11)

Where: Sorrentino’s St Albert – 595 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert (September 12)

Price: $95 per person; buy tickets here

Barrel Fest 2024

Returning for its second year, Barrel Fest will see 18 of Canada’s best breweries gathered to celebrate beers and ciders that are barrel-aged and barrel-fermented in wood. Entry will also get you a commemorative glass.

When: September 14, 2024

Where: Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company – 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $38 per person; buy tickets here

Beerlesque

Grab your comfiest clothes and some pals for this unique burlesque class. You’ll get to enjoy a pint and learn how to perform sultry burlesque dance.

When: September 15, 2024 from 11 am

Where: Manual Labour Beer Co – 280 Portage Close #510, Sherwood Park

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Drink beer on a streetcar

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday)

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here