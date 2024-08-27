12 can't-miss food events happening in Edmonton in September

Summer may be drawing to a close, but the food events in Edmonton are showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

YEG is host to tons of foodie fun throughout September, with plenty of food festivals, drag brunch and more on the way.

So if you’re looking to pad out your calendar, here are the best food events to check out in September.

One-time-only events

This huge celebration of Caribbean culture is returning to YEG. If you’re looking for lively entertainment, mouthwatering eats, and tropical sips, the festival is a must-visit.

When: September 6 and 7, 2024

Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park – 8331 104th Street, Edmonton

Price: From $24.57 per person; buy tickets here

Beach Boyz Drag Brunch

End summer in style with this patio drag brunch. Enjoy some delicious eats and cocktails with entertainment from some of the city’s best drag artists.

When: September 8, 2024 from 11 am

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $43.07 per person; buy tickets here

Modern Polish Cooking Class

Join PYRO’s chef de cuisine, Max, as he guides you through the making of a delicious two-course meal of Polish Tatar, pierogi and bigos.

When: September 11, 2024 from 6 pm

Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Price: $133.48 per person; buy tickets here

Barrel Fest 2024

Returning for its second year, Barrel Fest will see 18 of Canada’s best breweries gathered to celebrate beers and ciders that are barrel-aged and barrel-fermented in wood. Entry will also get you a commemorative glass.

When: September 14, 2024

Where: Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company – 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $38 per person; buy tickets here

Beerlesque

Grab your comfiest clothes and some pals for this unique burlesque class. You’ll get to enjoy a pint and learn how to perform sultry burlesque dance.

When: September 15, 2024 from 11 am

Where: Manual Labour Beer Co – 280 Portage Close #510, Sherwood Park

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Serbian Food Fest

Indulge in two days of Serbian cuisine at this food festival. Traditional dishes on offer will include cevapi, kabobs, roasted pork and lamb, traditional cabbage, homemade palachinke, and so much more.

When: September 28 and 29, 2024 from 12 pm

Where: St. Sava Serbian Center – 12904 112th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free admission

2 Sweater 2 Weather

It’s sweater weather season and what better way to celebrate than with natural wine and snacks? This unique fall event will feature rare natural wines from Garneau Block and snacks straight from Biera’s kitchen.

When: September 29, 2024 from 12:30 pm

Where: Biera – 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $28; buy tickets here

Recurring events

During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Edmonton

Drink beer on a streetcar

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday) Haunted Pub Tour Learn all about Old Strathcona’s haunted history. You’ll hear about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries before heading to one of the area’s pubs. When: Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meeting point is at the Rescue statue beside the Walterdale Theater – 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in August

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here