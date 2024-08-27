12 can't-miss food events happening in Edmonton in September
Summer may be drawing to a close, but the food events in Edmonton are showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
So if you’re looking to pad out your calendar, here are the best food events to check out in September.
One-time-only events
Cocktails and Jerk Festival 2024
This huge celebration of Caribbean culture is returning to YEG. If you’re looking for lively entertainment, mouthwatering eats, and tropical sips, the festival is a must-visit.
When: September 6 and 7, 2024
Where: Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park – 8331 104th Street, Edmonton
Price: From $24.57 per person; buy tickets here
Beach Boyz Drag Brunch
End summer in style with this patio drag brunch. Enjoy some delicious eats and cocktails with entertainment from some of the city’s best drag artists.
When: September 8, 2024 from 11 am
Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: From $43.07 per person; buy tickets here
Modern Polish Cooking Class
Join PYRO’s chef de cuisine, Max, as he guides you through the making of a delicious two-course meal of Polish Tatar, pierogi and bigos.
When: September 11, 2024 from 6 pm
Where: L’OCA Quality Market – 340 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park
Price: $133.48 per person; buy tickets here
Barrel Fest 2024
Returning for its second year, Barrel Fest will see 18 of Canada’s best breweries gathered to celebrate beers and ciders that are barrel-aged and barrel-fermented in wood. Entry will also get you a commemorative glass.
When: September 14, 2024
Where: Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company – 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $38 per person; buy tickets here
Beerlesque
Grab your comfiest clothes and some pals for this unique burlesque class. You’ll get to enjoy a pint and learn how to perform sultry burlesque dance.
When: September 15, 2024 from 11 am
Where: Manual Labour Beer Co – 280 Portage Close #510, Sherwood Park
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here
Serbian Food Fest
Indulge in two days of Serbian cuisine at this food festival. Traditional dishes on offer will include cevapi, kabobs, roasted pork and lamb, traditional cabbage, homemade palachinke, and so much more.
When: September 28 and 29, 2024 from 12 pm
Where: St. Sava Serbian Center – 12904 112th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: Free admission
2 Sweater 2 Weather
It’s sweater weather season and what better way to celebrate than with natural wine and snacks? This unique fall event will feature rare natural wines from Garneau Block and snacks straight from Biera’s kitchen.
When: September 29, 2024 from 12:30 pm
Where: Biera – 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $28; buy tickets here
Recurring events
Le Burger Week
During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.
When: September 1 to 8, 2024
Where: Various restaurants in Edmonton
Drink beer on a streetcar
This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.
When: Every Thursday
Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW
Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here
124 Grand Market
Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.
Edmonton Food Bike Tour
This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.
When: Every Saturday in August
Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here