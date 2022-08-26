Summer is ending and fall is approaching, but there are still some pretty cool Edmonton food events in September to look forward to.

The weather continues to be very hot and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into August is sure to be refreshing.

This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like cocktail festivals, pop-up night markets, and even wine wars.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in September.

This is an incredibly vibrant festival with dancing, live entertainment, cocktails, and all kinds of jerk-style eats. Enjoy Caribbean dishes like jerk poutine, curried goat, Jamaican peanut drops, and mini donuts, to name just a few.

When: September 3 and 4, from 1 to 9 pm

Where: Dr. Wilbert Mcintyre Park – 8331 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

This kid-friendly pop-up event will have food trucks on-site, as well as more than 20 different food and beverage vendors showcasing their products.

When: Friday, September 9, from 5 to 10 pm

Where: 6655 178th Street, Edmonton

Price: Free

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

This gala is a popular celebration of African culture, food, and music.

It’s a formal event, providing a “unique experience that blends soul searching thoughts and ideas with various festivities, such as cultural exhibits, vibrant African attire, variety of cultural dance, music and dinner.”

When: September 10, 5 pm to midnight

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Starting at $54.06

Local produce and goods are found at this super popular farmers’ market, and the same goes for a number of different food vendors and food trucks to try while here.

When: Every Wednesday from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Hosted at the Mvmt+ Yoga Collective in Spruce Grove, this is a chance to meet others and prepare for the week.

Each participant in this event will be assigned one ingredient to bring to the group, and a meal prep activity will happen, preparing everyone to be set up for success.

When: Sunday, September 18 at 4 pm

Where: 20 Westwind Drive, Spruce Grove

Price: $10

Executive Sous Chef Keith Jarvis will be presenting a 4-course dinner paired with wines at this competitive but friendly event. Different wine vendors from all over will be competing against each other to take home the top prize of the best of the evening.

When: Friday, September 23, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: HALO Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku

Price: $130