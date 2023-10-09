9 Edmonton food events happening this week: October 9 to 15
As always, summer was fun, but October will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like food bike tours and trivia nights. There are many food spots that are opening up soon as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in October.
The Common’s Street Car Event
Enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event and tickets are selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here
Food Bike Tours
The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates.
When: Various dates
Where: Various locations
The Kitchen: Fall Muffins
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty specific one that you can use for all kinds of meals. You’ll learn the process of creating fall muffins with pumpkin spice.
When: Tuesday, October 10 from 6:30 to 8 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $15
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Live Music at Halo
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of October.
When: Every Thursday
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
View this post on Instagram
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Visit the new Shogun Fusion
Salad, nigiri, sushi, sushi cones, soup, deep-fried appetizers, skewers, Vietnamese specialties, ice cream, and more are all options here, depending on how much you can eat. That’s really just catching the surface of the dining experience here.
Address: 10125 121st Street NW, Edmonton
Food For Thought: A Culinary Bookclub
This book club meets cooking class happens all the time and is always changing, with dishes inspired by some sort of element or vibe from the book. In October, the group will be discussing Anthony Horowitz’s Magpie Murders, and for food, the group will be creating a deconstructed Victoria Sponge Cake.
When: Friday, October 13 from 2 to 3:30 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square Edmonton Public Library
Price: $5
Campio Brewing Drag Night
Campio Brewing Co. is hosting another one of its premium drag shows this month, and if you like drag, beer, or pizza, you should check it out.
When: Sunday, October 15 at 11 am
Where: Campio Brewing Co. – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: Buy tickets here