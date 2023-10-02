FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

8 Edmonton food events happening this week: October 2 to 8

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Oct 2 2023, 3:30 pm
@foodbiketour/Instagram

As always, summer was fun, but October will be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like food bike tours and trivia nights. There are many food spots that are opening up soon as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in October.

The Common’s Street Car Event

Enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event and tickets are selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here

Instagram

Food Bike Tours

The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates.

When: Various dates
Where: Various locations

The Kitchen: Macarons

The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty specific one that you can use for all kinds of meals. You’ll learn the process of creating a fall salad with roasting seasonal vegetables.

When: Tuesday, October 3 from 6 to 8 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $15

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE

Instagram

Live Music at Halo

Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of October.

When: Every Thursday
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market, and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Visit the new Shogun Fusion

Salad, nigiri, sushi, sushi cones, soup, deep-fried appetizers, skewers, Vietnamese specialties, ice cream, and more are all options here, depending on how much you can eat. That’s really just catching the surface of the dining experience here.

Address: 10125 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton 2023

Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

As for the food? Expect some delicious fall treats and sweets.

When: September 22 to October 31
Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton
Time: Various
Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

