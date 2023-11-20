4 Edmonton food events happening this week: November 20 to 26

It may be getting colder outside, but luckily Edmonton still has a ton of incredible food events to check out this month.

From huge brunch parties to learning how to make your own delicious Vietnamese coffee from scratch, here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.

Fu’s Repair Shop Brekky!

What better way to kick off the weekend than with a boozy brunch?

Fu’s Repair Shop is hosting a brunch party with music, exclusive brunch items, and cocktails to enjoy. From Szechuan eggs benny and Cantonese breakfast tacos to soup dumplings, it will be a delicious affair.

When: November 25, 2023

Where: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: From $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for the chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in November

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Learn to make Vietnamese coffee

If you’re a lover of Vietnamese coffee, this is your chance to learn all about the process.

From how to bloom the beans using phin filters and properly mixing in the condensed milk, you’re just a lesson away from being able to make your own delicious coffees at home.

When: November 25, 2023

Where: Van Loc, 10648 98th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $11.98 per person; buy tickets here

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

