5 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 13 to 19
February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food festivities like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the St. Patrick’s Day parties. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in March.
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Edmonton Downtown Dining Week
Running from March 15 to 26, Edmonton Dining Week is back with so many options for everyone to enjoy.
This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast, casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you want to find.
Where: Participating restaurants
When: March 15 to 26
Price: $20, $35, $50, and $65 multi-course menus
St. Patrick’s Day
Celebrate the day dedicated to the Irish people with tons of Edmonton food events happening all over the city this week.
When: March 17, 2023
Where: Various locations
A Taste of Vietnam Culinary Experience
From the Secret Ingredient YEG team, this is a class where you’ll learn to cook (and eat) authentic Vietnamese dishes taught by a local home cook.
Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NE, Edmonton
When: Sunday, March 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm