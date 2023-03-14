February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food festivities like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the St. Patrick’s Day parties. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in March.

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm

Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (@dtmarketyeg)

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.