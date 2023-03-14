FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

5 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 13 to 19

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 14 2023, 8:34 pm
5 Edmonton food events happening this week: March 13 to 19
@edmontondtwn/Instagram

February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food festivities like dinner and movie events, popular markets, and all of the St. Patrick’s Day parties. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in March.

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE

Instagram

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.

When: Every Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Edmonton Downtown Dining Week

Running from March 15 to 26, Edmonton Dining Week is back with so many options for everyone to enjoy.

This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast, casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you want to find.

Where: Participating restaurants
When: March 15 to 26
Price: $20, $35, $50, and $65 multi-course menus

Instagram

St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate the day dedicated to the Irish people with tons of Edmonton food events happening all over the city this week.

When: March 17, 2023
Where: Various locations

A Taste of Vietnam Culinary Experience

From the Secret Ingredient YEG team, this is a class where you’ll learn to cook (and eat) authentic Vietnamese dishes taught by a local home cook.

Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NE, Edmonton
When: Sunday, March 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.