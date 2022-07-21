Have you ever gone dining in the dark before?

It’s said that when one of your five senses is taken away, the other senses are heightened.

At least, this is the theory behind a unique dining experience coming to Edmonton this week.

Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience will invite guests to enjoy a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time.

This experience is brought to us by Fever, a “live-entertainment discovery platform.” These are the same folks who organized The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience in Montreal in May.

For this unique experience, you won’t know what you’re eating ahead of time, but you will get to choose from three different, colour-coded menu categories: green is vegan, blue features seafood, and red is meat-based.

Without having the aid of sight, diners will be forced to guess what’s on their plate.

According to the event page, “Studies show that 80% of people eat with their eyes; with that sense eliminated, the theory is that the other senses, namely taste, and smell, take over to elevate your meal to a whole new level.”

Edmonton’s Dining in the Dark will take place at Stanhope Eatery & Bar, on July 21 and 27.

These wonderful culinary events have been planned in cities around the world, always taking place at “world-class and hidden gem restaurants.”

Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience

When: July 21 and 27 at 7:30 pm

Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $80 per person

With files from Daryn Wright