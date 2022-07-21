FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

Dining in the Dark: A blindfolded dining experience is coming to Edmonton

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jul 21 2022, 6:46 pm
Dining in the Dark: A blindfolded dining experience is coming to Edmonton
Luc Faure

Have you ever gone dining in the dark before?

It’s said that when one of your five senses is taken away, the other senses are heightened.

At least, this is the theory behind a unique dining experience coming to Edmonton this week.

Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience will invite guests to enjoy a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time.

dining in the dark

Luc Faure

This experience is brought to us by Fever, a “live-entertainment discovery platform.” These are the same folks who organized The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience in Montreal in May.

For this unique experience, you won’t know what you’re eating ahead of time, but you will get to choose from three different, colour-coded menu categories: green is vegan, blue features seafood, and red is meat-based.

Without having the aid of sight, diners will be forced to guess what’s on their plate.

According to the event page, “Studies show that 80% of people eat with their eyes; with that sense eliminated, the theory is that the other senses, namely taste, and smell, take over to elevate your meal to a whole new level.”

Edmonton’s Dining in the Dark will take place at Stanhope Eatery & Bar, on July 21 and 27.

dining in the dark

Santiago Santamaria Soler

These wonderful culinary events have been planned in cities around the world, always taking place at “world-class and hidden gem restaurants.”

Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience

When: July 21 and 27 at 7:30 pm
Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $80 per person

With files from Daryn Wright

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.