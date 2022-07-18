4 Edmonton food events happening this week: July 18 to 24

Summer is here and that means there are some pretty cool Edmonton food events on the horizon.

Hopefully, the sun is here to stay as the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continues into July.

This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like the haunted food tours, and of course, the wild food to try at K-Days. The Calgary Stampede is over and now it’s YEG’s turn to have a 10-day summer fest.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.

The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over 11 days, from July 21 to 31, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer, all in one place.

This will be the same tasty event that diners of Edmonton know and love, located at Sir Winston Churchill Square.

When: July 21 to 31, 2022

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets, if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Running from July 22 to 31 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre & Exhibition Grounds, the fun eating at K-Days is just a week away.

Sure, the Calgary Stampede is known for its wild Midway foods to try, but K-Days food is no slouch. It might even be better?

This year’s K-Days new food items are going to be incredible, with some traditional eats as well as excellent new options.

When: July 22 to 31, 2022

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre & Exhibition Grounds

Price: $10 to $15, Children ages six and under are free