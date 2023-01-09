2023 is in full swing, and with the new year comes many amazing Edmonton food events.

Last year was great for YEG diners, but we are ready for what’s next to discover and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like pizza parties, popular markets, cooking classes, and cocktails for a cause. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in January.

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it’s returning for 2023, open indoors and on weekends, it kicks off on Saturday, January 7.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton Instagram Pizza Party At this party, guests will be able to learn to make slowly fermented yeasted dough that can be used to make pizza and many other types of flatbreads as well. When: Tuesday, January 10 from 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library — 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton Cocktails For a Cause This is a great chance to try two of the cocktails from the Buca menu while enjoying some samples from Buco’s food menu. All proceeds go towards Heal YEG. When: Thursday, January 12 at 6 pm

Where: Buco Pizzeria & Vino Bar – Epcor Tower — 10423 101st Street NW #100, Edmonton

Price: $54.06 Beer School 101 Whether you’re an expert or a newcomer, this is an in-depth introduction to all things craft beer. This includes eight 4 oz samples of craft beer and a tour of the brewery. When: Thursday, January 12 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Endeavour Brewing Company — Suite 4A 215 Carnegie Drive, St Albert

Price: $30

Plant-Based Cooking Class

Cooking classes are a fun and educational experience, and if you’re curious about vegetarian cuisine, this is an ideal way to get into it.

When: Sunday, January 15 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Red Willow Community Church — 15 Corriveau Avenue St. Albert

Price: FREE