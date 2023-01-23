We’re officially in 2023 and with the new year comes many amazing Edmonton food events.

Last year was great for YEG diners, but we are ready to discover the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like painting dinners, beer classes, Chinatown dining, and popular markets. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in January.

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it’s returning for 2023, open indoors and on weekends. It kicks off on Saturday, January 7.