5 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 23 to 29
We’re officially in 2023 and with the new year comes many amazing Edmonton food events.
Last year was great for YEG diners, but we are ready to discover the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like painting dinners, beer classes, Chinatown dining, and popular markets. There were many food spots that opened up in 2022 as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in January.
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Paint Nite: Seasons II
This is an in-person, all-ages event where guests can enjoy the unique soup, salad, meat, and seafood menu at L2 Grill, all while exorcising the creative mind through painting.
Where: L2 Grill – 17700 87th Avenue, Edmonton
When: Thursday, January 26 at 6 pm
Price: $39 per person
Beer School 203
The Endeavour Brewing Company often has these beer tutorials, and this one happening this week will focus on a mixture of fermented beers. And yes, a ticket definitely comes with samples.
Where: Endeavour Brewing Company – Suite 4A, 215 Carnegie Drive, St. Albert
When: Thursday, January 26 from 7 to 9 pm
Price: $35
Chinatown Dining Week
This year, 15 different restaurants are joining in on the festivities, offering menus that are either $10 or $20. Some will be doing dine-in only, others will be strictly take-out specials, and there are a few that will be offering both.
Where: Various locations
When: January 26 to February 5
Price: $10 and $20 specials
Ginuary
Check out the Facebook page for this event looking to celebrate all things gin. This involves tastings, appetizers, and more.
Where: Halo Bistro and Bar – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport
When: Saturday, January 28 from 5 to 8 pm