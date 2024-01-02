FoodFood Events

3 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 2 to 7

Jan 2 2024, 6:00 pm
It’s a new year and that means a whole host of new food events taking place in Edmonton.

If you’re looking to avoid the January blues, you can pack out your calendar with fun foodie activities.

Here are some of the best food events taking place in Edmonton this week.

Head to Trivia Night

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in January
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Have a Holly, Dolly Christmas

Dolly’s Cocktail Bar has been transformed into a festive wonderland with themed drinks and delicious snacks to get you in the holiday spirit.

When: Until January 7, 2024
Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street, Edmonton
Head to a coffee-tasting

If you’re passionate about coffee, you can head to this tasting where you’ll get to blind rank eight different coffees through a globally used process called “cupping.”

When: January 6, 2024
Where: Alternate Route Coffee Co. – 3655 44th Avenue E, Nisku
Price: $38.59 per person; buy tickets here

