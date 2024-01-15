The weather may be cold, but there are still a ton of fun food events taking place across Edmonton to keep you busy.

From a whisky festival for a good cause to enjoying cocktails in a secret garden, here are six foodie events you won’t want to miss in YEG.

Get in the spirit at Whisky Fest

If you’re a whisky aficionado, this is the event for you. Vendors from around the city will be on hand to talk all things whisky and there will also be a silent auction, snacks, and masterclasses. Proceeds for the event will go to MS Canada.

When: January 17, 2024

Where: Delta Edmonton South – 4404 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Price: From $125 per person; buy tickets here

Get to know some local gems and sample some of YEG’s best eats at Chinatown Dining Week. To celebrate, 24 Chinatown businesses have put together special menus priced at $10 or $20 for in-person dining or takeout.

When: January 18-28, 2024

Where: Various locations in Chinatown



Live music and cocktails in the Secret Garden

You can enjoy some delicious cocktails and eats alongside a soundtrack of live music, all within this stunning secret garden. It doesn’t get more dreamy than that!

When: January 19, 2024

Where: Brew and Bloom – 10550 115th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $26.25 per person; buy tickets here

Brunch and yoga

Is there a better way to kick off the weekend than brunch and yoga? You’ll get a one-hour yoga class to stretch out your body before a mimosa and brunch dish of your choice.

When: January 20, 2024

Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport

Price: $55 per person; buy tickets here

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in January

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton