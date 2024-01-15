6 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 15 to 21
The weather may be cold, but there are still a ton of fun food events taking place across Edmonton to keep you busy.
From a whisky festival for a good cause to enjoying cocktails in a secret garden, here are six foodie events you won’t want to miss in YEG.
Get in the spirit at Whisky Fest
If you’re a whisky aficionado, this is the event for you. Vendors from around the city will be on hand to talk all things whisky and there will also be a silent auction, snacks, and masterclasses. Proceeds for the event will go to MS Canada.
When: January 17, 2024
Where: Delta Edmonton South – 4404 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton
Price: From $125 per person; buy tickets here
Chinatown Dining Week
Get to know some local gems and sample some of YEG’s best eats at Chinatown Dining Week. To celebrate, 24 Chinatown businesses have put together special menus priced at $10 or $20 for in-person dining or takeout.
When: January 18-28, 2024
Where: Various locations in Chinatown
Live music and cocktails in the Secret Garden
You can enjoy some delicious cocktails and eats alongside a soundtrack of live music, all within this stunning secret garden. It doesn’t get more dreamy than that!
When: January 19, 2024
Where: Brew and Bloom – 10550 115th Street NW, Edmonton
Price: $26.25 per person; buy tickets here
Brunch and yoga
Is there a better way to kick off the weekend than brunch and yoga? You’ll get a one-hour yoga class to stretch out your body before a mimosa and brunch dish of your choice.
When: January 20, 2024
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street E, Edmonton International Airport
Price: $55 per person; buy tickets here
Check out the farmers’ market
Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Head to trivia night
Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.
When: Every Tuesday in January
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton