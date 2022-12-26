We’re officially heading into December and with the holiday spirit arriving, so will many amazing Edmonton food events.

November was great for YEG diners, but we are ready for the holidays and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into December.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia nights, Christmas meals, and of course, all of the exciting NYE parties. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out in December.

Turkey Dinner To Go

Don’t feel like working on a holiday dinner this year? Then grab this turkey dinner to go with all the fixings. It might seem expensive, but it’s worth it to avoid all those dirty dishes.

When: Saturday, December 24 from 12 to 5 pm

Where: Marriott Edmonton South Conference Centre – 4404 Gateway Boulevard NW,

Price: $425

Christmas Celebration Brunch

Running at four different times on Christmas morning, this celebratory brunch isn’t just the chance to eat a holiday dinner without the work, but to do so in the incredible Empire Ballroom.

When: Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – 10065 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Where: Sunday, December 25, 2022

Price: $72.19 – $145.37

Tuesday Night Trivia

Hosted by The Canadian Brewhouse in the North, this is a chance to show your skills in all things general knowledge and music trivia. It’s a free event, but guests can expect drink specials, wing night food deals, and even prizes throughout.

When: Tuesday, December 27 at 7:30 pm

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse – 12711 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE

NYE Dinners

There are tons of restaurants hosting NYE parties, special menus, and ticketed dinners, like The Melting Pot, The Butternut Tree, Pampas Steakhouse, and Ampersand 27.

When: December 31, 2022

Where: Various locations

Dining in the Dark

It’s said that when one of your five senses is taken away, the other senses are heightened.

Guests will have a unique night out of enjoying a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time. This is from the same team bringing other one-of-a-kind events, like the upcoming Potion Putt.

When: December 30 at 7 pm

Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $85 per ticket