6 Edmonton food events happening this week: December 11 to 17

The holidays are almost here, but there are still so many Edmonton food events to enjoy.

You can hit up a festive cocktail bar or treat yourself to a stunning high tea in a secret garden and so much more.

Here are six of the best food events in Edmonton this week.

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

If you’re looking to swap the cold for something a little more tropical, Wilfred’s is hosting a Sippin’ Santa pop-up. You’ll be able to choose from a ton of cocktails that’ll transport you to warmer climates but in the most adorable festive glasses.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Wilfreds – 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Cookies and cocktails

Grab a bestie and head down to this adorable cookie decorating and cocktail event just in time for the holidays. You’ll each get a cocktail and a cookie decorating set so you can get in the festive spirit.

When: December 14, 2023

Where: 10909 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $53.52 for two people; buy tickets here

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in December

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Create some holiday mocktails

This mocktail class is the perfect addition to the holiday season, where you’ll learn recipes such as alcohol-free “Baileys” with Mock-Ups Mocktails founder JoAnne Pearce.

You’ll leave with samples, recipe cards, and a copy of Pearce’s new book all about mocktails.

When: December 14, 2023

Where: Duchess Bake Shop — 124th Street, Edmonton

Price: $91.86 per person; buy tickets here

Sip on tea at the Secret Garden

It may be cold outside, but you can get that springtime feeling at this adorable high tea inside a secret garden. You’ll be able to sip on tea and bites such as artisanal sandwiches, scones, croissants, tarts, and more.

When: December 17, 2023

Where: Brew & Bloom Cafe – 10550 115th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $60 per person; buy tickets here

