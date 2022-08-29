Fall is officially right around the corner, but there are still some extremely cool Edmonton food events coming in September.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into the new season looks even better.

This week has some great Edmonton food events like a Caribbean festival, bike tours, and outdoor autumn markets.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in September.

This is an incredibly vibrant festival with dancing, live entertainment, cocktails, and all kinds of jerk-style eats. Enjoy Caribbean dishes like jerk poutine, curried goat, Jamaican peanut drops, and mini donuts, to name just a few.

When: September 3 and 4, from 1 to 9 pm

Where: Dr. Wilbert Mcintyre Park – 8331 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Local produce and goods are found at this super popular farmers’ market, and the same goes for a number of different food vendors and food trucks to try while here.

When: Every Wednesday from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton

Price: Free