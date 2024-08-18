It’s a brand-new week, and with it comes a whole line-up of fun foodie events in Edmonton.

From a huge barbecue to Fish ‘n Chips Fridays, here are some of the best food events to check out in YEG this week.

One-time-only events

Simply Supper Lemonade Stand Day

Around 600 lemonade stands will be manned by 2,000 kids in Edmonton and the surrounding area. Each stand will raise money to support Stollery’s Pediatric Diabetes Education Centre.

When: August 25, 2024

Where: Various locations around Edmonton

Monkey Shoulder x Bastid’s BBQ August 25 will see the return of the annual Bastid’s BBQ, with music courtesy of world-renowned DJ Skratch Bastid and special guests. There’ll be plenty of mouth-watering eats to check out while you enjoy the sunshine. When: August 25, 2024, from 3 pm

Where: The Backyard – 10004 103a Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: From $35.15; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday)

Fish ‘n Chips Fridays

Get your hands on fish, chips, and a drink for just $15 in support of Santas Anonymous and Ronald McDonald House. Supplies are limited, so be sure to get down early.

When: Every Friday in August from 11 am

Where: Sabor – 109 10220 103rd Street, Edmonton

Price: $15

Haunted Pub Tour

Learn all about Old Strathcona’s haunted history. You’ll hear about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries before heading to one of the area’s pubs.

When: Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Meeting point is at the Rescue statue beside the Walterdale Theater – 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here