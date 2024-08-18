7 Edmonton food events happening this week: August 19 to 25
It’s a brand-new week, and with it comes a whole line-up of fun foodie events in Edmonton.
From a huge barbecue to Fish ‘n Chips Fridays, here are some of the best food events to check out in YEG this week.
One-time-only events
Simply Supper Lemonade Stand Day
Around 600 lemonade stands will be manned by 2,000 kids in Edmonton and the surrounding area. Each stand will raise money to support Stollery’s Pediatric Diabetes Education Centre.
When: August 25, 2024
Where: Various locations around Edmonton
Recurring events
Drink beer on a street car
This series by the Common is back, and you can enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic streetcar.
When: Every Thursday
Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW
Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here
124 Grand Market
Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.
When: Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street (Thursday); 2110 101st Street NW (Saturday); 102nd Avenue and 124th Street (Sunday)
Fish ‘n Chips Fridays
Get your hands on fish, chips, and a drink for just $15 in support of Santas Anonymous and Ronald McDonald House. Supplies are limited, so be sure to get down early.
When: Every Friday in August from 11 am
Where: Sabor – 109 10220 103rd Street, Edmonton
Price: $15
Haunted Pub Tour
Learn all about Old Strathcona’s haunted history. You’ll hear about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries before heading to one of the area’s pubs.
When: Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Meeting point is at the Rescue statue beside the Walterdale Theater – 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $43.93 per person; buy tickets here
Edmonton Food Bike Tour
This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.
When: Every Saturday
Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here