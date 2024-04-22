3 Edmonton food events happening this week: April 22 to 28

It’s a new week, and thankfully, that means a whole host of food events are coming to YEG.

There is a lot to check out, from a celebration of Filipino cuisine to the ultimate guide to cooking Cantonese dishes.

So, if you’re looking to pack your calendar, here are some of the best food events in Edmonton this week.

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has many local vendors and is the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Get a taste of Cantonese cuisine

Up your game in the kitchen with this hands-on cooking class. You’ll learn to prepare traditional Cantonese cuisine, such as wontons, dumplings, and stir-fries. You’ll enjoy the fruits of your labour with a group meal, and you’ll get a recipe package to take home.

When: April 28, 2024

Where: Edmonton North East Hub – 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $113.16 per person; buy tickets here