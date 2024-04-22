3 Edmonton food events happening this week: April 22 to 28
It’s a new week, and thankfully, that means a whole host of food events are coming to YEG.
There is a lot to check out, from a celebration of Filipino cuisine to the ultimate guide to cooking Cantonese dishes.
So, if you’re looking to pack your calendar, here are some of the best food events in Edmonton this week.
Filipino Restaurant Month
A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.
When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
- You might also like:
- Uber Eats is officially launching in even more Alberta towns
- Bravo stars Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz gush over Canada's food scene
- Diced: New board game eatery is opening in Edmonton
Check out the farmers’ market
The Bountiful Farmers’ Market has many local vendors and is the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Get a taste of Cantonese cuisine
Up your game in the kitchen with this hands-on cooking class. You’ll learn to prepare traditional Cantonese cuisine, such as wontons, dumplings, and stir-fries. You’ll enjoy the fruits of your labour with a group meal, and you’ll get a recipe package to take home.
When: April 28, 2024
Where: Edmonton North East Hub – 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton
Price: $113.16 per person; buy tickets here