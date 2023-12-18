4 Edmonton food events happening this week: December 18 to 24

The holidays are just around the corner, but there are still plenty of foodie events taking place in Edmonton.

Between checking out festive holiday bars and wandering around the farmers’ market to stock up on festive snacks, you can pack out your calendar.

Here are four of the best food events in Edmonton this week.

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

If you’re looking to swap the cold for something a little more tropical, Wilfred’s is hosting a Sippin’ Santa pop-up. You’ll be able to choose from a ton of cocktails that’ll transport you to warmer climates but in the most adorable festive glasses.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Wilfreds – 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: December 23, 2023

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in December

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Have a Holly, Dolly Christmas

Dolly’s Cocktail Bar has been transformed into a festive wonderland with themed drinks and delicious snacks to get you in the holiday spirit.

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street, Edmonton

