Get ready, folk fest fans. The Edmonton Folk Music Festival virtual event starts this week with some wildly talented acts to enjoy.

The festival traditionally takes over Gallagher Park; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was unable to hold an in-person event for the second year in a row.

Full concerts from 2019 mainstage artists Brandi Carlile and Hozier are free and can be viewed from 6 pm Friday, August 6 through to midnight Sunday, August 8 at FAVAtv.com.

More than 20 festival vendors are also offering take-out or delivery for those wanting to have some delicious folk fest treats while enjoying performances from the comfort of their own home.

“For the second year in a row the Edmonton Folk Music Festival and its staff have had to adjust and find a meaningful way to share the celebration of Folk Music and community outside of our usual haunt of Gallagher Park,” said Andrew Currie of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival Society on its website.