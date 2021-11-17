Edmonton Folk Music Festival confirms return for Summer 2022

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival will be back on the hill next summer, announcing on Wednesday its 2022 dates.

The festival is a staple of the city’s music scene, and it has not been held since 2019, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full concerts from the 2019 mainstage artists were streamed for free during both the 2020 and 2021 festivals.

“We’ve been eager to get back to the hill with you, and are happy to let you know that we are in full planning mode and looking forward to being back with you in Gallagher Park August 4 – 7 in 2022,” the fest said in a newsletter. “Can’t wait to see you on the hill.”

The festival adds that more information will be released in the coming months as to what the return to live music looks like for them.

It’s the second music festival announcement in the province in as many days: Big Valley Jamboree announced its star-studded lineup yesterday.