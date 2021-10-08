Catch an Edmonton drag queen on this new competition series

Get ready to welcome an Edmonton drag queen right into your living room. A local act is set to strut their stuff on a new drag competition series.

Drag artist Felicia Bonee has been cast on the new reality series “Call Me Mother.”

You might also like: Oh Schitt: A Schitt's Creek Monopoly edition is out and it's perfect

Hitting the slopes? This Alberta ski resort says you need a COVID-19 vaccine

Bath and Body Works fall candles ranked from worst to best

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicia Bonée 💜 (@thefeliciabonee)

“Felicia Bonée is an outspoken activist and regular on the Alberta drag circuit. She claims her biggest strength to be her impeccable lip-sync ability, and her go-to song would be ‘Good as Hell‘ by Lizzo,” according to an OUTtv press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicia Bonée 💜 (@thefeliciabonee)

The show will be hosted by Dallas Dixon as 10 queens compete for a place in one of three new drag houses, and for the opportunity to be mentored by a drag legend.

The winner will be crowned the title of “First Child of Drag” and receive a grand prize package valued at approximately $50,000.

The show will premiere on OUTtv on October 25.