Canadians vote Edmonton dance group through to "Canada's Got Talent" finale

An Edmonton dance group that “put Edmonton on the dance map,” according to one judge, is heading to the finale of Canada’s Got Talent.

Cool Giraffes, a high-intensity street-dance crew, will head to the two-hour live finale in Niagara Falls after being voted in by Canadians.

There, they will compete for the $150,000 grand prize and the opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

“We are so incredibly grateful to be continuing this journey. We couldn’t have done it without the amazing support from all of you!!” Cool Giraffes wrote on Instagram.

“We thank you and we are so happy to be able to perform on the biggest stage in Canada one more time!!”

The dance troupe began as a gang of friends but grew into a full-fledged dance company. While the crew pride themselves on their strong work ethic, they also believe in having fun and creating lasting memories together.

Cool Giraffes got their crew name from their founding member, Randall Mella, who used the name as his gamer tag.

The Canada’s Got Talent season finale will air Tuesday, May 16 on Citytv and Citytv+.