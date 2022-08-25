A Look Inside: $3.3M newly built mega home in Leduc County (PHOTOS)

There are plenty of homes up for grabs in Edmonton that are affordable, but one just outside the city in Leduc County is one for those with big bank accounts.

The home is just three kilometres outside of Beaumont and sits on three acres of land, according to its Zoocasa listing.

Not only will you be living in such a grand home, but there’s also a private pond on the property. Stock that puppy up and do some fishing. If you can afford this $3,340,000 home we are sure you can dish out some cash for a few trout!

If you have a car collector in your life, this place would be perfect for you with its eight-car garage. There’s also an elevator, an executive den on the main floor, a grand double-door entry that leads to a twin staircase, and 20-foot ceilings that lead to a huge open-concept living/dining area with a grand fireplace and tons of natural sunlight.

The dazzling chef’s kitchen is full of high-end appliances, a huge waterfall island, under cabinet lights and a giant walk-through pantry that leads to a large Dura deck.

The basement has an extra bedroom, a fitness room, a wet bar, a movie theatre with a 152-inch screen, a projector, an amplifier, and speakers, and the walkout patio has in-floor heating.

So, there you have it. This massive home in Leduc County sure looks like it could hold some wild get-togethers, and is perfectly secluded on a decent plot of land. We’ll certainly be dreaming of that gorgeous kitchen, that’s for sure.