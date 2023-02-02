Phil Darlington named to succeed Mike Sobel on Global Edmonton morning show

A familiar face is joining the Global Edmonton morning show, with Corus announcing weather specialist Phil Darlington making the leap from the 11 o’clock news.

Darlington replaces long-time weather specialist Mike Sobel, who retired in December 2022 after more than 40 years in the business.

“Phil is extremely likable, versatile and able to move seamlessly between delivering the weather forecast and conducting in-studio interviews on a myriad of subjects. He is a fantastic addition to the team,” said Jim Haskins, station manager and news director at Global Edmonton, in a news release.

Darlington joined Global Edmonton back in 2018.

“I am thrilled to be joining the morning team,” said Darlington. “Everyone on and off the air are stellar. I am looking forward to bringing the forecast and plenty of laughs to our viewers.”