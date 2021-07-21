Two Canadian spots made TIME's World's Greatest Places of 2021

Canada has many great places, and two particular spots are winners according to a new ranking.

Jasper, Alberta, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, have been added to TIME Magazine’s list of The World’s Greatest Places for 2021.

Yes, Winnipeg.

The iconic magazine touts the mountain town of Jasper as “Canada’s cabin capital,” the gateway to Jasper National Park and its rising food scene.

Winnipeg was selected for a different type of beauty, its art scene.

The city’s cultural campus, Qaumajuq, houses the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art in the world. The city is also home to the acclaimed Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

Jasper and Winnipeg join the likes of the Island of Hawaii, Paris, Tokyo and Cannes, France that also made the list.

TIME said to compile this list, it “solicited nominations of places—including countries, regions, cities and towns—from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”

“The challenges of the past year and a half have transformed our world, and few industries have been as affected as travel, tourism and hospitality. In many ways, our third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places is a tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate. It shines a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and reopenings in destinations across the world.”

The town of Jasper was founded in 1813, with Jasper National Park being founded in 1907.

Winnipeg was incorporated in 1873.