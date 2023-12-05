14 incredible Edmonton charities you can donate to this holiday season

This time of year is all about giving and spreading cheer, and one of the best ways to do that is by donating money or spending some time helping out at one of many fantastic Edmonton-based charities.

Here are 14 fantastic places or resources in Edmonton where you can volunteer or donate this holiday season:

With over 30,000 people served monthly, the Edmonton Food Bank is the city’s largest food bank. It offers a variety of helpful options, including food hampers, in addition to providing career resources, meal planning workshops, and resources for navigating free community meals.

Since 1940, the Christmas Bureau has provided a festive meal and coordinated Christmas giving to Edmontonians in need during the holiday season. It’s non-denominational and accessible to all Edmontonians in need, and it’s a connector of over 90 social service agencies providing those in need a one-stop application process for Christmas services.

The Bissell Centre’s goal is to end poverty in Edmonton. This organization works closely with families and individuals to help locate secure and safe housing, establish healthy and strong support networks, and meet its basic daily needs.

The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation works to advance children’s health care by funding specialized care at the Stollery Children’s Hospital and across communities in northern Alberta.

Located just north of Edmonton, the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation operates a 35-bed facility that provides trauma-informed services to families of any age or gender fleeing abuse in the Sturgeon Region and St. Albert.

Boyle Street Community Services is a non-denominational organization that welcomes and serves people of all ages, backgrounds, and orientations who are experiencing homelessness.

Edmonton’s Zebra Child & Youth Advocacy Centre supports children and youth who have experienced abuse and is working to create a future where every child and youth is heard.

CASA Mental Health is a non-profit organization delivering mental health services to Albertans aged three to 18 and their families.

The Edmonton Community Legal Centre is a non-profit organization that provides free legal services to people in Edmonton and Northern Alberta. It gives people access to information and advice on a wide variety of legal issues, including Family Law, Landlord and Tenant, Employment, Human Rights, Debt, Small Claims, and more.

Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society has been serving Indigenous children, youth and families in the Edmonton area since 1994. It’s dedicated to providing guidance, support, and healing by keeping culture at the centre of all it provides.

WIN House has been serving the Edmonton area for over five decades, offering women, non-binary individuals, and children a safe place to flee abuse.

iHuman works with marginalized youth to foster positive personal development, well-being, and social change. It works with youth who are impacted by negative outcomes associated with poverty, trauma, addiction, mental health, abuse, racism, discrimination, and exploitation by helping them discover their creative outlet, among other services.

Sage Seniors Association works with older people and their families in Edmonton, providing services that promote socialization, enhance safety for seniors, provide information and services to at-risk seniors, and advocate for issues affecting older persons.

The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) supports individuals living with schizophrenia as well as their families and caregivers. Its goal is to provide access to our programs to all Albertans affected by schizophrenia.

