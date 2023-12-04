5 Edmonton food events happening this week: December 4 to 10
If you’re looking to pack out your week with all the foodie events, we’ve got you!
Edmonton has a ton of food events taking place this week, from festive cocktail bars to strolling around the farmers’ market.
Here are five of the best foodie events in Edmonton this week.
Enjoy a festive cocktail or two
If you’re looking to swap the cold for something a little more tropical, Wilfred’s is hosting a Sippin’ Santa pop-up. You’ll be able to choose from a ton of cocktails that’ll transport you to warmer climates but in the most adorable festive glasses.
When: Until December 31, 2023
Where: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton
Check out the farmers’ market
Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Food For Thought
This one is for the foodies and bookworms out there! This unique book club combines reading with culinary creations that are inspired by themes within the book.
In December, the novel will be Mary Shelley’s iconic Frankenstein, and the club will be making a rustic bread pudding to snack on.
When: December 8, 2023
Where: Edmonton Public Library, 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here
Head to Trivia Night
Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.
When: Every Tuesday in December
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton
Shake up some holiday cocktails
Learn how to make your own festive cocktails in this class. You and a friend will be taught how to make three signature holiday cocktails to shake up the festive season.
When: December 7, 2023
Where: 10242 106th Street, Edmonton
Price: $128.07 for two people; buy tickets here