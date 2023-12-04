5 Edmonton food events happening this week: December 4 to 10

If you’re looking to pack out your week with all the foodie events, we’ve got you!

Edmonton has a ton of food events taking place this week, from festive cocktail bars to strolling around the farmers’ market.

Here are five of the best foodie events in Edmonton this week.

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

If you’re looking to swap the cold for something a little more tropical, Wilfred’s is hosting a Sippin’ Santa pop-up. You’ll be able to choose from a ton of cocktails that’ll transport you to warmer climates but in the most adorable festive glasses.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Food For Thought

This one is for the foodies and bookworms out there! This unique book club combines reading with culinary creations that are inspired by themes within the book.

In December, the novel will be Mary Shelley’s iconic Frankenstein, and the club will be making a rustic bread pudding to snack on.

When: December 8, 2023

Where: Edmonton Public Library, 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in December

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Shake up some holiday cocktails

Learn how to make your own festive cocktails in this class. You and a friend will be taught how to make three signature holiday cocktails to shake up the festive season.

When: December 7, 2023

Where: 10242 106th Street, Edmonton

Price: $128.07 for two people; buy tickets here