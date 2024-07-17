Edmonton named one of Canada's top 10 best cities to live

Canadian real estate platform Zolo has released a list of the best places in Canada to live, and with its low cost of living and easy access to nature, Edmonton made the top 10 in several categories.

The report, which examines 37 cities to find spots with a good balance of affordable home prices and livability, ranked Edmonton sixth overall, ninth best for young adults, and 10th best for nature lovers.

Zolo considers factors ranging from home prices and income to population density, number of sunny days, walkability and access to doctors.

“It’s no surprise that Edmonton is on our top 10 list since many Canadians are moving to Alberta,” Zolo writes.

“Canada’s fifth largest city with over a million residents, housing is still affordable, with a benchmark home price of $390,200.”

The affordable cost of housing was also Zolo’s top reason Edmonton ranks high for young people, adding that densely populated cities with higher education ranked highly for Canadians in their 20s.

As for nature lovers, Edmonton’s abundance of provincial parks within driving distance and plentiful community gardens make it a top 10 city.

“Edmonton is budget-friendly, with a low benchmark home price of $390,200 and a low sales tax of just 5%, compared to the 11 to 15% sales tax that is applied in most other provinces.”