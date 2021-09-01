This Edmonton brand is making leather goods out of cactus

An Edmonton brand is branching into some sustainable fashion accessories, making leather goods out of cactus.

Poppy Barley, based out of Edmonton, has added four new pieces to its PB PLNT collection, and they are all made out of cactus leather.

The leather is made from nopal cactus leaves harvested in Mexico, leaving the remainder of the plant intact.

The cactus leather accessories start at $48 for the card holder piece, all the way up to $348 for the multitasker backpack.