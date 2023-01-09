Edmonton temperatures haven't been above freezing since November

Winters in Edmonton can be chilly, and so far YEG has been on a roll when it comes to failing to rise above the freezing mark.

Edmonton is already on one of the longest streaks below freezing in its history, with 42 consecutive days, according to a report by The Weather Network on Sunday.

That means that Edmonton has been below the freezing mark every day since November 27, 2022. Props to those that splurged on big warm winter coats this year, those must be coming in handy!

The Weather Network is also forecasting that by next weekend, YEG will have the fourth-longest sub-zero streak in city history, with “no signs of the freeze wavering.”

Not only has YEG failed to break the freezing mark since the end of November 2022, but The Weather Network also says it has been 42 days and counting with a low below -10°C, a similar stretch that was seen back in 2019.

If you are curious as to how the January forecast is shaping up for Alberta, we got you covered.

This streak likely won’t bother many Edmontonians. Hey, we need the colder temperatures to enjoy things like the snow maze at the Oilers fan park and Chiseled at the ICE District later this month.