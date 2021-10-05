FoodRestaurant Openings

Edmonton's first food hall opens this week

Oct 5 2021
Bon appétit! A new food hall opens this week in Edmonton, with four permanent restaurants housed all under one roof.

The 5th Street Food Hall, located on 10344 105 Street NW, will have the restaurants 3 Foodies, Hom, Seitans, and Backstairs Burger.

There will also be temporary pop-ups on Mondays and for special events.

The food hall will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm, and on Mondays for pop-ups and special events.

For in-person and takeout orders, there are kiosks available at the food hall. There is also an app that you can download so your order goes right to the chefs and JustCook team and streamlines your ordering and payment experience.

Then you can enjoy your meal in the food hall dining room or patio. Delicious!

5th Street Food Hall

Address: 10344 105 Street NW,Edmonton
Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm

Instagram

