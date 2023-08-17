Edmonton's newest multimillionaire will be revealed tomorrow

Edmonton’s newest multimillionaire is about to be unveiled after the lucky winner netted half of a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot in late July.

The draw occurred on July 25, with two people buying tickets that matched the winning numbers 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, 48, and bonus number 50. (Seriously though, what are the odds?!)

One ticket was sold in Kamloops, BC. At the same time, the other was purchased right here in Edmonton, and we will discover who’s taking home the life-changing prize worth $35 million with a cheque presentation early tomorrow afternoon.

You might also like: A wild DIY raft race and water fight is happening in Edmonton this weekend

7 best restaurants and bars in Edmonton that recently opened

Buying a home is top priority for lotto winner after scoring huge jackpot

Winning tickets worth $1 million were purchased in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, as well as two in BC (Vancouver and Delta). After picking the same numbers, several people split the $1 million Maxmillions prize on July 25.

Two lotto players in Ontario each won $500,000, while another lottery player in Ontario and Shuswap, BC, will also split the $1 million prize.

So, who will the lucky winner be? And what would you do if you won $35 million? Let us know in the comments.